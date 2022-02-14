Srinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 245 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 4,51,016, even as no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 160 were from the Jammu division and 85 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

The officials said Doda district recorded a maximum of 65 new cases, followed by Jammu district which logged 38 such infections.

There are 4,903 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,41,368, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,745 in the Union Territory.

