Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 418 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 3,42,419, while no new death due to the virus was reported in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of the fresh cases, 311 were from the Jammu division and 107 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata International Film Festival Postponed Indefinitely Due to the Rise of COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal.

The number of daily positive cases has doubled in the last 24 hours as 199 cases were detected on Tuesday.

Reasi district recorded a maximum of 156 cases followed by 109 cases in Jammu district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Decision To Take Road Journey to Hussainiwala Was Not Part of His Original Schedule, Says Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

There are 1,819 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,36,070, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory was 4,530 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)