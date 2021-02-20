Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 1,25,783, even as no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 68 fresh cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and 50 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 24 cases, including six travellers.

While eight districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 districts had cases in single digits.

Jammu was the only other district to register double digit positive cases with 10 fresh cases.

The number of active cases was 700 in the Union Territory, while 1,23,129 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the infection is 1,954 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they added.

