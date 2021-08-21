Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir will soon hold a week-long festival under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to showcase region-specific accomplishments since 1947 and to promote purposeful engagement of the youth in the union territory, an official spokesman said.

He said Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level meeting to review the celebrations under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence in union territories.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launched In India; Prices & Other Details Here.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta attended the meeting.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Home, General Administration, Culture and Youth Services & Sports were also present in the meeting.

Also Read | Kalyan Singh Dies: Former Uttar Pradesh CM Dies Due to Sepsis and Multi-Organ Failure at 89.

The chief secretary informed the meeting about the unprecedented Independence Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir this year which saw participation of approximately 10 lakh youth from 28,000 institutions.

During this festival, the magic of Jammu and Kashmir will be recreated through houseboat and water sports festivals in Dal, Wular, Manasbal, Surinsar, and Mansar lakes as well as in Ranjit Sagar Dam, the spokesman said.

To mark the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, 75 Sufi and heritage sites will be developed, besides naming 75 roads and 75 schools after local unsung heroes, the spokesman said.

He said overall J-K will be organising a campaign of 75 activities with 75 events each for the next 365 days.

A three-month tourism festival in both Jammu and Kashmir will also be organised to promote tourism activities in the union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)