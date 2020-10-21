Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) October 21 (ANI): In a significant achievement, 12 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have figured in the list of PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) top performing 30 districts of the country.

According to a statement from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Directorate of Information, the districts which have achieved this distinction include Doda, Udhampur, Anantnag, Rajouri, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Reasi, Kathua, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The authorities have expressed optimism that other remaining districts would also work hard to achieve this rare distinction of being the best performing district under the implementation of the PMGSY programme, the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)