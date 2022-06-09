Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Jammu-Baramulla railway project will accelerate the path of prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official of Northern Railways said on Thursday.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has always been the crown of India and despite various challenges, the Indian government has always carried out multiple developmental strategies to give better livelihood to the local people, the official said on anonymity.

At present, the Union Territory administration is expediting the Jammu-Baramulla railway line project, which once completed will act as a catalyst towards accelerated development, progress and prosperity in the region.

This all-weather and cost-effective connectivity shall prove to be a boon for the economy of Jammu and Kashmir besides catalysing industrialization, movement of raw materials, trade, tourism and employment generation as well, stated a monthly newsletter covering government policies and initiatives.

According to a senior official of Northern Railways, Kashmir valley would be connected to Jammu and the rest of the country in 2023, providing efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley with other parts of the country through a rail network.

Sustainable connectivity to this region is very important for national security, prosperity and socio-economic development of the region. Despite vast resources, Kashmir valley lagged behind in terms of development due to a lack of railway connectivity. After the abrogation of Article 370, central and UT governments made serious efforts to establish rail connectivity to the region for which a number of railway projects have been initiated which are under execution in different stages.

The Central government has declared the project a National Project in view of its significance for the nation. Institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, Geographical Survey of India and DRDO are providing expertise in the project planning and its implementation. This route will also see the construction of the world's highest railway bridge and India's first cable-stayed Railway Bridge.

After completion, this line will be an all-weather convenient and cost-effective mass transportation system and will act as a catalyst for the overall development of the northernmost alpine region of the country.

It is one of the most remarkable projects by the Indian government and once completed will be revolutionary for the Union Territory.

This project has great significance for security and socio-economic development. It can play important role in rapid industrialization, movement of raw materials and finished products from J-K and encourage trade and tourism in the region apart from providing an opportunity for employment, an official said. Similarly, it will be a boon for the development of agriculture, horticulture and floriculture in this area, mentioned the newsletter.

The construction of the first three phases of the railway project has been completed and the line is operational between Banihal - Baramulla in Kashmir Valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region. Besides, work on the intervening 111 km of the Katra-Banihal section is going on which is the most challenging portion for construction due to its geology and extensive Riverine system with deep gorges.

According to reports, the logistics of the track faced many natural challenges as it had to be constructed through a major earthquake zone, battling extreme temperatures and hilly terrains. Though the sections from Jammu to Katra and Banihal to Baramulla have been built and are operational, the track from Katra to Banihal is yet to be completed.

The main tunnel of T-49, the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, between Sumber and Arpinchala station of the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur- Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has been connected successfully. After completion of this project, it would be a splendid project of engineering of the 21st century and this project will write a new story of development, progress, prosperity and security of the nation. The world's highest bridge being built over Chenab in the Union Territory will be completed by September this year.

"As you all know that the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab is being built. It will be completed in September this year which will fulfil our motive of connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari," Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said. The Chenab Bridge, the world's highest rail bridge that will connect Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country by rail route, is designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitude eight on the Richter Scale.

The newsletter mentioned the work for the Reasi railway station in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a part of Jammu-Bara is in the final leg. The concrete slabs have been laid at bridge number 39 built over a 105 ft gorge. Of all the pillars installed for the bridge, the height of the middle one is more than that of Qutab Minar. The height of the pylon above the foundation is 193 metres. The bridge is 331 metres above sea level.

The Jammu-Baramulla line is a railway track being laid to connect the Kashmir Valley in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with Jammu railway station and thence to the rest of the country. The 356 km railway track will start from Jammu and end at Baramulla. (ANI)

