Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): A portion of the mountain fell apart in the Makerkote area at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban, near the site of the recuse operation, where a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night.

This fresh landslide has put on hold the search and rescue operations.

Also Read | India Now Among Top 25 Countries Exporting in Defence Sector, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking with ANI, District Development Commissioner Mussarat Islam said that the incident was unexpected.

"We were not expecting something like this (an incident where a portion of a mountain falls apart in Makerkote)," he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Two 1st-Year Engineering Students Gangrape Minor in Guntur; Case Registered.

Two machines have been stuck under the debris of the landslide.

"Due to wind storms, the rescue operation was impacted. 16-17 hours of operation were wasted. We will have to make a new assessment," Islam told ANI.

One labourer has been killed, while nine others are feared to be trapped under the debris. Three injured were evacuated yesterday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)