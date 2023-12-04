Jammu/Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other political leaders on Monday expressed grief over the death of six labourers from Kulgam district who were killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

The six men were travelling in a pickup truck that fell into a gorge near Sunni in Shimla district early Monday after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Six people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Also Read | Sikh Man Attacked in UK: Teens Attack 58-Year-Old Sikh Man in Langley Memorial Park Leaving Him With Broken Ribs.

“Anguished by the tragic road accident in Shimla, in which six Kulgam residents have lost their lives. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” Sinha wrote on X.

He directed the deputy commissioner of Kulgam to provide all necessary assistance to the next of kin of the deceased.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 Results: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ZPM on Winning State Polls, Assures of All Possible Support.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and former MLA from Kulgam M Y Tarigami said he was pained by the deaths and demanded adequate compensation for the victims.

"Deeply pained to learn about the tragic accident in Shimla in which 6 labourers from Kund area of Kulgam lost their lives and some suffered injuries. Requesting the @CMOFFICEHP to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured and facilitate the early return of bodies," Tarigami, a four-time MLA from Kulgam, said in a post on X.

He also demanded compensation for the next of kin of the deceased labourers.

"Additionally, adequate compensation should be to given the families of the deceased," he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari also consoled the demise of labourers.

"Pained over the tragic death of six persons from Kulgam district and injuries to as many in a road mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Extend my heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families and pray for a swift recovery of the injured persons," he said on X.

"I in the meantime urge the authorities to ensure best possible treatment for the persons injured in the incident," Bukhari posted on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)