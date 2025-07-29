New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Jan Aushadi outlets have saved about Rs 38,000 crore for the citizens over the last 11 years, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said 16,912 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country till June 30, 2025.

"As a result of the scheme, in the last 11 years, estimated savings of about Rs 38,000 crore have accrued to citizens in comparison to the prices of branded medicines," the minister stated.

The scheme has contributed significantly to the sharp reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure by households from 62.6 per cent of total health expenditure in 2014-15 to 39.4 per cent in 2021-22 as per the National Health Accounts Estimates, she added.

"With a view to further expand reach to jan aushadhi medicine and thereby reduce out-of-pocket expenditure, the government has set a target to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 2027," Patel said.

The outlets cover 2,110 medicines and 315 surgicals, medical consumables and devices covering all major therapeutic groups, she said.

Products under the scheme are about 50-80 per cent cheaper than corresponding leading branded products in the market.

The scheme product basket includes a total of 61 surgical equipment, Patel said.

Under the scheme, medicines of MRP value totalling Rs 1,470 crore and Rs 2,022.47 crore were sold during 2023-24 and 2024-25, respectively, she added.

