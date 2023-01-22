Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 22 (ANI): Stating that population explosion is like an "atomic bomb," Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation (JSF) National President Anil Chaudhary on Sunday said it is the right time to bring a strict population control law in the country.

"Population explosion is like an atomic bomb," Anil Chaudhary, National President, JSF said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes CJI DY Chandrachud's Idea of Supreme Court Judgments in Regional Languages.

"Without strict legal controls, population explosion leads to a sharp increase in unemployment, price rise, environmental destruction, encroachment and eventually civil war. We should learn from Serbia and Sudan," Chaudhary added.

Anil Chaudhary was speaking at a "Signature Campaign Awareness Meeting" at Guwahati called to spread awareness about the need for a population control law in the country.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Shouldn't Play With India's Pride and Prestige, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"It is a matter of security of livelihood of posterity and unity of the country. There is no alternative to a strict population control law in the country. A population law gives the government a right to control the population of a country - a right that the governments of European countries, as well as Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand etc., have," Chaudhary added.

"The government should not be afraid of losing power. We are demanding strict population control laws in the interest of the state. The majority of the people have also understood. This is a time to bring a population control law, "Chaudhary added.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Pradesh President Pankaj Talukdar and was held at Sri Sri Madhavdev International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, Panjabari.

The meeting was conducted by JSF Assam Coordinator Manoranjan Kalita, Organization Secretary Mrinal Goswami and Chanda Biswas, Secretary, of Mahila Shakti Organization.

The meeting was attended by National JSF Executive Secretary Nang Lucky Gogoi, Vice President Ruby Singh, Co-ordinator Ruparekha Goswami and Secretary Manjira Deka on behalf of JSF National Women's Force, a statement said.

National Secretaries General Krishna Murari and Shri Harendra Bora, conscious citizens of Guwahati city, JSF Presidents of North Eastern States, journalists and workers from various districts of Assam were also in attendance, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)