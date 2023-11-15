Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday addressed the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations' at Abhinav Theatre here to mark the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Addressing the large gathering of different tribal communities of J&K, Advisor Bhatnagar said the celebrations of this Diwas symbolizes profound recognition and respect for the contributions of India's tribal communities to the nation's freedom struggle and cultural richness. He highlighted that this day reflects the spirit of bravery and resistance that tribal communities embodied in their fight against colonial rule.

The Advisor remarked that the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas align with the broader theme of 'Viksit Bharat' or 'Developed India', showcasing the integral role of tribal communities in the nation's progress and unique cultural diversity.

He highlighted that the tribal communities have tremendous contributions in every sphere of society, particularly in the ongoing developmental and economic progress.

Highlighting on some of the initiatives of the government, Advisor Bhatnagar underlined that the present LG led Administration has started various schemes for the empowerment of tribal communities and the Tribal Affairs department has been pivotal in enhancing the welfare and development of tribal communities. He highlighted that new tribal hostels, transforming schools into smart schools in tribal areas, and modernizing existing hostels as well as Eklavya Model Residential Schools are some significant steps aimed at enhancing quality education to tribal children, encompassing not only academics but overall development.

The Advisor on the occasion commended the members of all tribal communities for presenting their unique culture and traditions through remarkable performances and bestowed mementos among them.

He also visited the stalls showcasing the traditions and customs of different tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, The week-long Janjatiya Gaurav Saptah, being celebrated by Tribal Affairs department serves as a vibrant platform to exhibit the rich tapestry of tribal culture, traditions, and lifestyles, particularly highlighting the diverse tribes of Jammu & Kashmir like Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddis, Sippis and others. These celebrations are not merely a reflection of the past but a conscious effort to keep the tribal heritage alive in today's digital and globalized world. The observance of this day underscores the government's commitment to acknowledging and preserving the unique cultural heritage, traditions, and values of these communities, thereby reinforcing their role in building a more inclusive and diverse nation. (ANI)

