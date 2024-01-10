Chennai, Jan 10 (PTI) Japan Coast Guard ship 'Yashima,' set to take part in a joint exercise 'Sahyog Kaijin' with the Indian Coast Guard arrived here on Wednesday.

The joint exercise, being coordinated by Headquarters, Coast Guard Region East, will be held on January 12 off the coast of Chennai, a Defence release said.

The Japan CG ship, which will be here for four days, was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon arrival at Chennai port by the delegation of the Indian Coast Guard.

The Commanding Officer of Yashima, Captain Yuichi Motoyama, called on Inspector General Donny Michael, TM Commander, Coast Guard Region East at ICG Regional Headquarters at Chennai.

