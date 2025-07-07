Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Ship Itsukushima arrived at Chennai Port on Monday as part of its Global Ocean Voyage Training, as per an official statement issued by the Indian Coast Guard.

The visit highlights the deep and enduring bond between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Japan Coast Guard, reaffirming their strategic partnership in the vital Indo-Pacific region and enhancing interoperability between the two esteemed maritime forces, the press release stated. On arrival, Itsukushima, commanded by Captain Naoki Mizoguchi, was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome in traditional Indian style. During its week-long port call in Chennai, the crew of Itsukushima will participate in a series of professional and cultural activities, including official courtesy calls, reciprocal ship visits, and joint training and interactive sessions aimed at fostering mutual cooperation and understanding, stated Commandant Amit Uniyal, Public Relations Officer, Indian Coast Guard.

As part of official engagements, the JCG delegation led by Vice Adm Hroaki Kaosue will call on Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General, Indian Coast Guard. Bilateral discussions are also scheduled between the JCG representatives and Additional Director General Donny Michael, PTM, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard.

According to an official release, a series of professional and cultural exchanges, including a joint Yoga session and sports activities, are planned, culminating on July 12.

"Following the Chennai visit, Itsukushima will participate in a joint sea exercise named Exercise Jaa Mata (meaning "see you later") with the ICG. This exercise will focus on enhancing coordination and operational synergy at sea. Furthermore, four officers from ICG will embark on board Itsukushima as Sea Riders during its passage to Singapore, further strengthening camaraderie and professional exchange between the two forces," the release added.

The visit underscores the strong and evolving partnership between the ICG and JCG, rooted in the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in 2006 and endorsed by both nations. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to a Free, Open, and Inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligned with common maritime priorities under India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), the Indian Coast Guard stated. (ANI).

