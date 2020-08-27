Allahabad, Aug 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a former member of Parliament from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, arrested for his alleged role in a case of kidnapping and threatening a man.

A bench of Justice Niraj Tiwari granted bail to ex-MP Dhananjay Singh on a personal bond with two sureties of an amount to the satisfaction to the local court.

Justice Tiwari granted bail to Singh taking in account the alleged victim's statement to a magisterial court under section 164 of the CrPC in which he had said that he was neither kidnapped nor threatened by the former MP.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and after perusing the material on record but without expressing any opinion on the merit of the case, I allow applicant Dhananjay Singh to be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond and two local sureties,” said the high court judge, allowing the bail application.

Pleading for the bail to his client, Singh's counsel told the court that Singh has been implicated, as the complainant in his statement to the magisterial court under section 164 of the CrPC has denied the FIR's version.

"The statement of the informant was recorded under Section 164 CrPC in which he has denied the FIR's version and stated that he was never kidnapped or pressurised by the applicant,” Justice Tiwari noted the counsel's argument in his order.

“He (the informant) was pressurised by the SHO to lodge an FIR. It is next contended that there are no chances of the applicant (ex-MP) fleeing away from the judicial process or tampering with the prosecution evidence,” the judge noted.

“The learned counsel for the applicant contended that the applicant is in jail since May 11, 2020, and in case, he is enlarged on bail, he will not misuse the liberty,” the judge further noted the counsel's argument.

