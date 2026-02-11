New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved order on the regular bail plea of businessman Manoj Gaur, former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd Gaur has been arrested and chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case of more than Rs 13000 crore.

This case concerns the alleged money laundering of funds from 25,000 home buyers. Gaur is on interim bail granted on the grounds of his mother's health. He was arrested on November 13.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dhirendra Rana reserved after hearing submissions of counsel for the accused Manoj Gaur and special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tripathi for ED.

On February 6, the Delhi High Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to Manoj Gaur, former CMD, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, for 10 days.

He was granted 14 days' interim bail by the trial court on his mother's health ground. The order was challenged by the ED.

While extending the interim bail, the High Court imposed conditions, including that Manoj Gaur shall not be involved in any business transactions, shall not make any banking transactions, and shall also not transfer or create any third-party right in the properties.

It was also directed that Gaur shall submit his passport to the investigation officer.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan appeared for Manoj Gaur.

ED opposed the bail plea, arguing that it concerns alleged money laundering of Rs 13,000 crore and that there are 25000 victim home buyers.

Patiala House Court on January 24 granted 14 days' interim bail to Manoj Gaur on the health condition of old age mother.

Counsel for accsued had stated that Gaur's detention, viewed in the backdrop of an eight-year-old ED case, documentary allegations, absence of personal gain, statutory divestment of control over companies, and serious medical infirmities, is grossly disproportionate and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

ED had submitted that it is a money-laundering case involving the funds of Home Buyers. Accused persons collected Rs 13000 crores but did not use it to provide accommodation to home buyers.

ED had said that it arrested Manoj Gaur, former Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. (JAL) and former Chairman and Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL), under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The arrest took place following a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence gathered during the ongoing probe in an ECIR recorded by the ED under PMLA in connection with the Jaypee Group, the agency said in a release.

It was also said that the ED initiated an investigation against the Jaypee group on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, based on complaints filed by homebuyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters.

The agency alleged that funds collected from thousands of homebuyers for the construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for non-construction purposes, leaving the homebuyers defrauded and their projects incomplete.

ED investigation revealed that out of approximately Rs 14,599 Crore collected by JAL and JIL from homebuyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), Jaypee Healthcare Ltd (JHL), and Jaypee Sports International Ltd. (JSIL), the ED said.

The investigation revealed that Manoj Gaur is the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which allegedly received part of the diverted funds, the agency claimed.

Earlier, on 23 May 2025, the ED had conducted search operations at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and Jaypee Infratech Ltd. During the searches, ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds, ED said.

The agency has alleged that the investigation has established the central role of Manoj Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities. (ANI)

