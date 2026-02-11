Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 11 (ANI): As Bangladesh gears up for the 13th National Parliament elections scheduled for Thursday, the main contenders for the polls issued statements emphasising the importance of voter awareness and guidance.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Shafiqur Rahman alleged that certain groups are spreading misinformation across the country to mislead voters, while Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman expressed gratitude to the country's top Islamic scholars for reportedly supporting the BNP ahead of the elections, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also Read | British Woman Shot Dead by Father in Texas After Debate Over US President Donald Trump and Guns.

In a post on Facebook, the Jamaat Chief stated that a "vested quarter", alarmed by his party's rising popularity, is attempting to influence public opinion through propaganda and urged citizens to ignore such campaigns and exercise their voting rights responsibly.

He also stressed that voting is both a constitutional right and a sacred duty, which "the entire nation expects," according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Citi, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees.

Addressing young voters, he hailed the Gen-Z generation as the "heroes of the July revolution", whose courage and activism created the environment for a free and festive election after years of political upheaval.

Meanwhile, the BNP Chairman, in a statement issued via his Press Secretary, Saleh Shibly, said that the guidance of the scholars would help voters make informed choices and prevent misinformation against the party.

"At this historic moment for the nation, the position taken by the country's top ulema will guide the people towards the right path," the statement read, as quoted by the Dhaka Tribune.

He added that their support underscores BNP's commitment to Islamic values and also expressed hope that citizens would receive proper guidance in exercising their political, social, and civic rights.

The BNP and the Islamic conservative party, Jamaat-e-Islami, which is leading an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed following the student-led uprising, along with other parties on a seat-sharing basis, are the main competitors in the elections.

The elections come at a critical time in the country's history, almost two years after the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, was ousted following a student-led movement in July 2024.

The 2024 July Uprising ended the Bangladesh Awami League's regime, which has now been barred from participating in the current election.

Alongside the parliamentary contest, voters will also participate in a concurrent national referendum on the July National Charter, a key document proposing major constitutional and institutional changes that could shape future governance.

Following an intense 20-day official campaign period that concluded on February 10, authorities have now fully shifted to polling mode, with attention centred on voting-day logistics and security management.

As Bangladesh prepares to head to the polls tomorrow, the atmosphere across the country is a mix of anticipation, hope, and vigilance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)