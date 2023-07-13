Bengaluru, July 13 (PTI) JD(S) MLA Karemma on Thursday sought protection, in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, claiming threat to her life for trying to stop illegal sand business in Devadurga constituency, which she represents.

Alleging police inaction, the first-time MLA also claimed, without taking any name, that a former legislator's supporters were working against her.

Speaker U T Khader assured the legislator that he will speak to the Home Minister for taking necessary action regarding the concerns she raised.

"People of my constituency desire a peaceful Devadurga but illegal liquor, matka (gambling), and illegal sand business are rampant there," Karemma said.

Making an intervention during the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Legislative Assembly, she alleged police inaction despite all these illegal activities taking place in Devadurga.

"When I question, there is no proper response from the police officials. If people themselves catch hold of those involved in matka and other illegal activities and hand them over to police, they are just fined Rs 300 and let off," she said.

Noting that the people of Devadurga have elected her, a woman from a poor family as their representative, Karemma wondered how she would be able to bring justice to her people. "Wherever I go, followers of a former MLA are troubling me."

Seeking protection, she said, "My brother's son is in hospital, because I stopped illegal sand business. They have beaten up the 21-year-old on the streets. Whom should I ask...people say I have power so I should resolve issues, but I don't know how. So, I request (house and the government) to give me justice. "

Demanding that steps be taken to put an end to illegal liquor, matka (gambling), and illegal sand business, the MLA said, despite her complaining to the government, errant officials are still continuing in their post.

"Some people are being used to attack me with foul language. I was even threatened that they would run me over with a lorry, but still I went ahead and did the spot inspection at night to check the illegal sand business," she said. A case was registered in this regard, but she said she was not sure whether any action was taken.

"I have respect for the police department, but they have not respected me even for the sake of protocol," she alleged, adding that she needs police protection and support to serve the people of her constituency.

