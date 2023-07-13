The drug, Opill, will be available online, in pharmacies and in grocery stores by early next year. The approval comes amid a heated debate in the US regarding reproductive rights, after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.US regulators on Thursday approved the nation's first over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared Perrigo's once-a-day Opill to be sold without prescription.

The medication, Opill, will become available in pharmacies and supermarkets as well as online early next year, the manufacturer Perrigo said in a statement.

The move comes after states across the country restrict abortion rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

