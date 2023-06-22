Ballia (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Janata Dal (United) MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday at Jai Prakash Nagar, the birthplace of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

The BJP and JD(U) parted ways again last year. The JD(U) had reacted sharply to Harivansh's decision to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament on May 28 against the party's order.

Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated or laid the foundation stone of 144 development projects worth Rs 3,638.25 crore along with Harivansh in Jai Prakash Nagar (Sitabadiyara) village located on the border with Bihar.

Dr. Vivek Prasad and Kaushik Singh from the family of Jayaprakash Narayan were also present on this occasion.

Mentioning the works of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the chief minister said when democracy was being strangled in the country, there was a movement under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan to save democracy.

Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, Minister of State Daya Shankar Mishra Dayalu, Minister of State for Minorities Danish Ansari, MPs Neeraj Shekhar, Virendra Singh Mast and Ravindra Kushwaha were also present during the event.

