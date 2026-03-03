Mumbai, March 3: Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, the wife of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died on Monday, March 2, from injuries sustained during a massive military offensive. Her death follows the killing of her husband and several immediate family members in a coordinated US-Israeli operation on Saturday, February 28, which has plunged the Middle East into a state of heightened volatility.

According to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency and other Iranian state outlets, Bagherzadeh, 79, had been in a coma since Saturday. She was critically injured during airstrikes targeting the Leadership Residence in central Tehran. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Has Been Killed During Major Attack by US and Israel, Says Donald Trump.

Medical officials confirmed she succumbed to her wounds on Monday afternoon. Her passing marks the further dissolution of the inner circle of the Islamic Republic's longest-serving leader, following the confirmed deaths of Khamenei's daughter, son-in-law, a grandchild, and a daughter-in-law in the same wave of attacks.

Who Was Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh?

Despite being married to the most powerful man in Iran for over six decades, Bagherzadeh maintained an exceptionally low profile. Born in 1947 to a prominent religious and merchant family in Mashhad, she married Ali Khamenei in 1964. Throughout her husband's 36-year tenure as Supreme Leader, she rarely appeared at official functions and held no formal political role. In rare historical interviews, she described her life as dedicated to supporting her husband’s revolutionary activities and religious obligations. The couple had six children - four sons Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam, and two daughters, Boshra and Hoda.

Escalating Conflict: 'Operation Epic Fury'

The strikes that led to Bagherzadeh’s death were part of what U.S. officials have termed "Operation Epic Fury." The campaign, a joint effort between the United States and Israel, targeted over 2,000 sites across Iran, including ballistic missile facilities, communications centers, and the headquarters of the state broadcaster, IRIB.

In the 72 hours since the initial bombardment, the region has seen a rapid expansion of hostilities:

Casualties: The Iranian Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths across 130 cities in Iran.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths across 130 cities in Iran. Retaliation: Tehran has launched waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf nations housing US assets.

Tehran has launched waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf nations housing US assets. Regional Impact: Major transit hubs, including Dubai and Doha, have faced significant flight disruptions due to missile activity.

Current Regional Status

As of Tuesday morning, March 3, the situation remains critical. The U.S. State Department has urged its citizens to immediately depart more than a dozen countries in West Asia, citing "imminent safety risks". In Iran, a 40-day period of national mourning has been declared. While thousands have gathered in Tehran’s Enghelab Square to mourn the leadership, reports from various news agencies indicate celebrations in other parts of the country, reflecting a deeply polarized national response to the end of the Khamenei era.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint and Wion), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

