Dubai, March 3: Gold prices in Dubai remained steady at elevated levels on Tuesday as the precious metal continued to hold gains following a significant jump earlier in the week. The retail market in the United Arab Emirates reflects a broader trend of resilience in global bullion markets, making it a key focal point for investors and jewellery buyers alike.

As of Tuesday morning, the price for 24K gold was quoted at AED 641.00 per gram. This stability comes after a period of notable fluctuations where safe-haven demand pushed prices to record highs in the first quarter of 2026. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 2.

Gold Price in Dubai Breakdown

The local retail rate in Dubai, often referred to as the City of Gold, is influenced by both international spot prices and the fixed dirham-to-dollar exchange rate. Currently, the price for 22K gold, the most popular choice for jewellery, stands at AED 593.50 per gram.

Lower purities such as 21K and 18K gold are priced at AED 569.00 and AED 487.75 per gram, respectively. Traders in the Deira Gold Souk and various retail outlets across the city report that while prices are high, transaction volumes remain consistent due to the tax-free environment for tourists and competitive making charges.

Gold Price Dubai Global Economic Influence

The stability observed on March 3 is largely attributed to market anticipation of global economic data and central bank policy shifts. Gold remains a preferred hedge against inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, which has contributed to its nearly 11 per cent growth over the last 30 days.

Gold Price in Dubai As of March 3, 2026

Purity / Unit Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24K Per Gram 641.00 174.45 14,832 24K Per 10 Grams 6,410.00 1,744.50 148,320 24K Per 1 Tola 7,476.47 2,034.72 173,006 22K Per Gram 593.50 161.53 13,733 22K Per 10 Grams 5,935.00 1,615.30 137,330 22K Per 1 Tola 6,922.56 1,884.00 160,188 21K Per Gram 569.00 154.87 13,166 21K Per 10 Grams 5,690.00 1,548.70 131,660 21K Per 1 Tola 6,636.82 1,806.35 153,576 18K Per Gram 487.75 132.74 11,286 18K Per 10 Grams 4,877.50 1,327.40 112,860 18K Per 1 Tola 5,689.42 1,548.24 131,621

Market Outlook for March

Market analysts suggest that the current price levels reflect a "wait-and-see" approach from international investors. In the United Arab Emirates, the central bank maintains a pegged exchange rate of AED 3.6725 to USD 1, ensuring that local gold price changes are almost exclusively driven by international bullion movement. Gold Rate Today, March 03, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

By addressing current production bottlenecks and seasonal demand, retailers in Dubai expect a surge in buying activity as the festive season approaches. The transparent pricing mechanism continues to make Dubai a preferred destination for global gold buyers seeking value and variety.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).