New Delhi [India] September 7 (ANI): JD-U leader KC Tyagi said on Monday that his party has never formed an alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar and that BJP has made it clear that the assembly polls will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"JD-U has never formed an alliance with LJP in Bihar. JD-U's alliance is with the BJP. From 1998 till now, there was never an alliance of JD-U with the LJP," Tyagi told ANI.

He said LJP leaders taking potshots at Kumar and reports about sections of LJP in favour of contesting from JD-U seats also will not affect the political stature of the Chief Minister.

He said BJP leaders including party chief JP Nadda have said that Nitish Kumar is the leader of the alliance in Bihar.

"How can a party, which is a part of NDA, make a statement which is contrary to what NDA leaders have said. LJP's comments will not affect JD-U in Bihar. However, it could affect the NDA alliance, especially of LJP with the BJP," Tyagi said.

LJP held a meeting of its Bihar parliamentary board at the residence of its chief Chirag Paswan on Monday.

In the meeting, it was decided that a list of 143 candidates has to be sent to the parliamentary board soon.

It was also decided the decisions concerning what happens in the alliance in Bihar will be taken by party chief Chirag Paswan.

Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current assembly will end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

