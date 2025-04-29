New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid the Opposition's demand for convening a special session of Parliament over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Janata Dal (United) has extended its support to the NDA's collective stance on the issue.

Speaking to ANI, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Whatever decision is taken after the participation of all parties in the NDA and mutual consultation, JD(U) has always supported them in the past. Our stand is clear -- we are committed to the decisions taken with mutual consent in the NDA, and whatever decision the NDA leadership takes on this matter, we are with them."

Also Read | ‘Who Is This Hedgewar’: Ruckus Erupts in Palakkad Municipality Over Naming Skill Development Centre for Disabled Persons After RSS Founder KB Hedgewar (Watch Video).

Earlier, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

In his letter, Gandhi stated that the attack had outraged every Indian and emphasised the need for a unified response.

Also Read | India Blocks X Account of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif After His Confession About Pak Harbouring Terror Outfits.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism," the letter reads.

He further stated that the Opposition believes a special session should be held to allow representatives of the people to express their unity and resolve.

"The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest," the letter added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing the party's call for the government to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in response to the attack.

In his letter, Kharge stated that the proposed session would be a platform to express a joint stance on the attack and would demonstrate a collective resolve to address the situation.

The Congress President also noted that the opposition's beliefs in unity and solidarity are the need of the hour.

The request comes amid increased political focus on national security and responses to terrorism, amidst outrage and mourning following the terror attack on April 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)