New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): While JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a major boost for Bihar, citing significant announcements like a new greenfield airport and the formation of a Makhana Board, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha criticized it as a mere "election-year lollipop," questioning the adequacy of the provisions for the state and the salaried class.

The contrasting reactions highlight the political divide as Bihar takes center stage in this year's budget.

Also Read | New Income Tax Slabs Announced in Budget 2025: How To Calculate Income Tax As per Revised Tax Rates if Your Salary Is Below or Above INR 12 Lakh.

"The biggest announcement for Bihar is that it will have a greenfield airport. It is a huge announcement. A Makhana Board will be formed, 85-90% of Makhana is cultivated in Mithila area, Kosi area...There is global demand for Makhana now. Western Kosi irrigation system had been a long pending demand of the Mithila region. FM has made an announcement for this. Announcement for a food-processing institute has also been made. So, overall these announcements are very positive for Bihar...Taxation relief up to Rs 12 Lakhs is a major relief," he said.

While, reacting on Union Budget TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha said, "Bihar is my strength and I felt good about the provisions to Bihar, but it is also a time of elections, so was this an electoral budget taking Bihar on forefront?... Infrastructural development in Bihar is good, but is this enough? What happened to the big special packages mentioned earlier?... This budget, kept in view of Bihar, seems like a lollipop... Now about the salaried class, the exemption should have been 15 lakhs instead of 12 lakhs, but still, we appreciate it... A lot of things still need to be studied..."

Also Read | How New Income Tax Slabs and Rates, Announced in Budget 2025, Are Different From Current Income Tax Slabs and Rates Under Old and New Regimes.

The Finance Minister made significant announcements for Bihar, including the formation of a Makhana Board, the establishment of new greenfield airports, and the expansion of Patna Airport.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar to provide a strong boost to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region. She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

During her Union Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that no income tax would be payable on income up to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class. In her budget speech, she said that Budget 2025 continues the government's efforts to accelerate growth, inclusive development, private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, and enhance the spending power of India's rising middle class.

The budget session of Parliament, which began on January 31, is scheduled to conclude on April 4. The budget speech outlined the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)