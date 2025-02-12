Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 12 (ANI): JEE aspirant Om Prakash, who has cleared the first paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) with a perfect score of 300 out of 300, advised the struggling candidates not to overthink, work on shortcomings and focus on future exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Main, 2025, Session 1 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on Tuesday.

Om Prakash said, "I have scored 300 out of 300. I worked hard for 3 years. I am happy with the results. I get continuous support from my parents. Overthinking a bad result is not going to help. Instead, work on your shortcomings. Take it as a lesson, get motivated by it and focus on future exams."

Another aspirant, Saksham Jindal, who cleared JEE Mains with a score of 295 out of 300, also opened up on his preparations and said that focussing on NCERT more helped him get the results.

"I have been preparing for JEE Advance for the last 2 years. For the last month, I have been focussing on NCERT more, because the JEE Main pose many questions from NCERT. I talk to my parents every day. It keeps me motivated and tension-free. I am satisfied with my marks," he said.

He further said that those who could not clear the exams should talk to their parents and relax for a change.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the first paper of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains), the B.E./B.Tech paper on Tuesday. According to the testing agency, the results of the 2nd paper, of B Arch/B Planning will be declared later.

Paper one of JEE Mains was conducted in January this year. A total of 12,58,136 people appeared for the exam, according to the agency.

According to the NTA, 14 people obtained a score of 100 in the paper, with five students from Rajasthan; two students each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; one student each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana obtaining the full marks.

Ayush Singhal, Kushagra Gupta, Daksh, Harsh Jha, Rajit Gupta, Shreyas Lohiya, Saksham Jindal, Saurav, Vishad Jain, Arnav Singh, Shiven Toshniwal, Sai Manogna Guthkonda, Om Prakash Behera and Bani Brata Majee were the students who secured a score of 100, according to the list released by the NTA.

Almost double the number of men, as compared to women, appeared for the exam, with 8.3 lakh men giving the first paper and only 4.2 lakh women appearing for it. Whereas, only one candidate identifying as 'Third gender' (Transgender) appeared for Paper 1.

The biggest section of people who appeared for the exam were from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), as a total of around 4.9 lakh students from that category appeared for the exam. The General category section had the second highest number of students appear, with 4.6 students in that category appearing.

The lowest number of candidates were from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) section, as only 39,959 students appeared for the exam.

The JEE (Mains)- 2025 paper 1 (B E/ B Tech) examination was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages, in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, read a statement from the agency.

Apart from that, the exam was also conducted in 15 cities outside India, including in Manama, Doha city, Dubai. Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.95 pc of all candidates who registered for the exam gave it, as more than 13 lakh students registered, however only around 12.5 lakh students attended it. (ANI)

