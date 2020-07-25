Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant hideout during a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

On a credible input, the forces launched the cordon and search operation in the forests of Chinphadi Machama in Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During the searches in the area, they busted a militant hideout belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), he said.

Police have taken into custody the incriminating material recovered from the hideout, the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.

