Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI investigation into the unnatural death of eyewitness Niranjan Baishnab in the Jhalda Municipality Councilor Tapan Kandu murder case.

The court order read, "The statement of the deceased was also recorded by the State police in connection with the investigation into the death of the said Tapan Kandu. The parties describe the said Niranjan Baishnab as an eyewitness to the murder of Tapan Kandu. It is submitted that since the investigation into the death of Tapan Kandu has already been transferred to the C.B.I., this Court's order dated 4th April 2022 in W.P.A. No.5418 of 2022, and since the deceased Niranjan Baishnab was a crucial eyewitness to the said murder of Tapan Kandu, the investigation into the death of Niranjan Baishnab must also be conducted by the C.B.I."

Niranjan Baishnab was found hanging in his house. He, in the suicide note, mentioned that he decided to commit suicide due to mental depression. As Tapan Kandu's murder eyewitness, he had to face repeated police interrogations. However, the police claimed that Baishnab hasn't blamed anyone for taking the extreme step.

The police stated that the note mentioned that Baishnab had been suffering from mental depression since the murder of Tapan Kandu, because of which he had not been able to sleep or do anything. Kandu was allegedly killed in his presence.

"I have never been to a police station and I could not bear the repeated calls for enquiry anymore," the police stated while quoting Baishnab's suicide note.

Tapan Kandu was allegedly murdered while walking with Baishnab on March 13 this year. (ANI)

