Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jun 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday and jewellery worth around Rs 13 lakh recovered from their possession, police said.

The duo had fled with ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh from a Lesligang-based jeweller on June 21, they said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash Probe: Parliamentary Committee To Grill Boeing and Air India Executives, DGCA Officials; Sources Say 'Multiple Shortcomings' Matter of Concern.

“The two were arrested from Ladi village, where they were residing in a rented house. Around 135 gm of gold and 1,150 gm of other ornaments were recovered from their possession,” Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan told reporters.

A special investigation team was set up to nab the robbers, who hail from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha's Ganjam, Ramesan said.

Also Read | Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather's Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here's a Fact Check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)