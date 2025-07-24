Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jul 24 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of a recovery agent of a financial firm, a senior officer said.

Police arrested Ravi Toppo and Vijay Das in connection with the murder, and seized two motorcycles used in the crime, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Bahman Tuti, who heads an SIT formed to probe the case, said.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of apprehensions in the case rose to four.

Thirty-five-year-old Sumit Singh Yadav was shot dead in New Colony Nimdih in Sadar police station area in Chaibasa on July 13. A FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the deceased's father, Rajkumar Singh Yadav.

On July 20, two persons, identified as Abhijeet Adhikari and Saurav Raj alias Victor, were arrested and presented before a court that sent them to judicial custody.

The SIT has identified five assailants allegedly involved in the crime after examining footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot, the SDPO said.

Further raids are underway to nab the remaining accused, he said.

An old enmity between Abhijeet and the deceased is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, SDPO said.

The perpetrators had called Yadav out from his house and shot at him from a close range on his head before on the night of July 13.

