Medininagar, Dec 2 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her family in Jharkhand's Palamu district, suspecting that she was practicing witchcraft, police said on Saturday.

The woman's brother-in-law and his two sons were arrested in connection with the incident that happened at Basriakala village in Chainpur police station area on Friday night, they said.

The woman, a widow, was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law with a stick, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

"He then threw the body in the village well with the help of his two sons," she said.

The stick used in the murder was recovered with blood on it, she said.

The body was sent to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination, she added.

"A special investigation is being carried out in the case," Ramesan said.

