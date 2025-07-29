Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], July 29 (ANI): At least five devotees undertaking the Kanwar Yatra were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying them collided with a truck in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Tuesday, police said.

According to Santhal Pargana Zonal Inspector General (IG) S K Sinha, the incident took place early in the morning.

"Five Kanwariyas have died in a road accident as their bus collided with a truck. Several others are injured. More details are awaited," Sinha told ANI.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. (ANI)

