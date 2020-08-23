Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister himself confirmed the news from his official account on Twitter on Sunday and urged all his close contacts to get themselves tested for the virus.

"I got tested for coronavirus yesterday and my report came last night. I request all those who came into close contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested for the virus. You are requested to stay safe at home," Patralekh tweeted.

On Saturday, he wished a speedy recovery to the former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren and his wife as they have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The information regarding the senior leader and his wife's testing positive was shared by their son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter.

Shibu Soren is credited with the founding of JMM and for spearheading the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive. (ANI)

