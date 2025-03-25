Ranchi, Mar 25 (PTI) Beneficiaries who have not linked their bank accounts to Aadhaar will continue to get Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana (JMMSY) assistance till March 31, an official said.

A meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, decided to extend the deadline till March from December 31, she said.

"The cabinet has approved a partial amendment in the implementation of the Maiyan Samman Yojana. Following this amendment, women applicants whose single bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar will receive monetary assistance until March. After March, the amount will only be provided to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

The state government provides Rs 2,500 per month to women between 18 and 50 years under the JMMSY.

Many beneficiaries were deprived of the assistance since January for failing to link their accounts with Aadhaar.

The cabinet cleared a total of 16 proposals during the meeting. Among them was the Jharkhand Micro, Small and Medium Units (MSME) Special Exemption Bill, 2025.

In order to ensure proper education for children with various types of disabilities, the cabinet approved the creation of 3,451 posts for intermediate-trained assistant teachers and graduate-trained assistant teachers in primary schools, out of a total of 50,000 approved posts, Dadel said.

