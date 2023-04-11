A visual grab of BJP workers staging a protest against Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand-government in Ranchi. (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Opposition BJP staged a protest against Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand-government over various issues, in Ranchi on Tuesday.

More than 100 BJP workers were seen marching to the state secretariat in protest against the government.

Also Read | Buddhist Artists From Bhutan To Pay Homage to 21 Avatar of Goddess Tara.

Police used water canon against the protesting workers when they tried for a 'gherao' (surround) the secretariat.

The police also resorted to a lathi-charge when a section of protestors tried to break police barricades while another started pelting stones against the police.

Also Read | Aparesh Kumar Singh Appointed as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court by President Droupadi Murmu.

"The Soren government has failed on every front. Promises made before the elections have not fulfilled. The law and order situation is worsening day by day. This government is only resorting to appeasement. Hence, this protest march and gherao of the secretariat was called to protest the ways of functioning this government," one of the protestors said.

Over 20 protestors were detained during the protests, informed the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)