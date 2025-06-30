Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Monday saluted the sacrifices made by tribal warriors of the Santhal rebellion on 'Hul Diwas' and extended greetings to the people.

Hul Diwas is observed to commemorate the anniversary of Santhal rebellion against British rule in 1855-56. Two brothers -- Sido and Kanhu Murmu -- led the uprising, also known as the Santhal Hul, which took place in present-day Jharkhand.

"Salute to the struggle and martyrdom of the great heroes of the Hul rebellion, immortal martyrs Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phoolo-Jhano and other brave martyrs. Before the freedom struggle, our heroes of the Hul rebellion had lit the torch of tribal identity against the exploitation and atrocities of the British rule and moneylenders and for the protection of water, forest and land," Soren said in a post on social media.

The teachings of brave forefathers will always inspire people for justice and self-respect, he added.

"Long live the immortal brave martyrs Sido and Kanhu! May the brave martyrs of Jharkhand remain immortal! Hail Jharkhand!" Soren added.

Gangwar also extended greetings to tribals and saluted the fighters of the Santhal rebellion.

"Their struggle against the British rule will always inspire future generations to fight against injustice and serve the motherland," Gangwar said in a post on X.

The rebellion, which began in Bhognadih village, aimed to address the exploitation of the Santhal people by the British and local landlords.

