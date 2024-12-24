Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Congress workers on Tuesday held a protest rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand, over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark on BR Ambedkar.

The Congress workers marched from Congress Bhawan to the District Collector's office in Ranchi, raising slogans against Amit Shah and the PM Modi-led NDA government.

Former Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur, who participated in the protest, stated that PM Modi and Amit Shah are 'insulting' the constitution created by BR Ambedkar.

"Because of Baba Saheb's Constitution, today Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, and Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. They are insulting the same constitution and insulting the creator of the constitution, Baba Saheb. We will not tolerate this... This fight will continue until Amit Shah apologises to the country," Thakur said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly said in the Rajya Sabha, "If they (the Opposition) had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives."

Following Shah's remarks, Parliament witnessed parallel protests from both the Treasury and Opposition benches outside the parliament last week, leading to a huge scuffle between the two sides, with BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustaining injuries.

The ruling BJP MPs were protesting in Parliament's premises against the Congress party for "insulting" Babasaheb Ambedkar. INDIA Bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest in Parliament and demanded the resignation of Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar.

During the scuffle in Parliament's premises, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured on their heads.

Both parties have alleged that their members were pushed around. Furthermore, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi police regarding the incident. (ANI)

