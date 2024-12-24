New Delhi, December 24: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday made an explosive charge in the run-up to Delhi Assembly elections, claiming that his political rivals are on a 'vote-buying spree' in his New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal took to his social media handle on X to drop the bombshell. “These people have already started buying votes in my Vidhan Sabha constituency. They are openly giving Rs 1000 in cash per vote,” he wrote while levelling a direct charge of using money power to influence the impending elections.

The explosive charges by the former Delhi CM come on the back of a political face-off between AAP and BJP over alleged voters’ list deletion controversy. AAP claims that BJP has undertaken an orchestrated state-wide drive to delete the names of voters from the electoral rolls, particularly in its stronghold on false grounds and petitioning before the Election Commission for the same. BJP in its counter-charge says that this is not a ploy but a ‘rightful’ exercise to alert the poll panel on ‘fake voters’. 'Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwan Hain': Avadh Ojha Calls AAP Leader 'God', Says 'He Is Incarnation of Lord Krishna' (Watch Video).

While the ruling AAP and rival BJP engage in a slugfest over voters’ list deletion row, the fresh charge by Kejriwal is set to send the political temperatures soaring. Meanwhile, Congress has also mounted a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation accusing it of not just wasting umpteen opportunities to cash in on the city’s growth index but rather bringing it to a grinding halt with its series of scams and scandals. ‘Aarop Patra’: BJP Releases Political ‘Chargesheet’ Against AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal, State Government Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (Watch Video).

Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken declared that Congress will bring a white paper on Wednesday to expose the misdeeds and wrongdoings of the Delhi government. “It will be released tomorrow, 25th December at 11 a.m. in a press conference by the Delhi Congress president and me. This programme and talk will be held at the party office,” he posted on X. With Assembly elections slated in Delhi for early next year, the Kejriwal-led AAP is set to face heat from both BJP and Congress, though it has also dug in its heels, with the party supremo leading from the front.

