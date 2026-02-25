What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren's grandson and Babulal Soren's son, Veer Soren, died during a visit to Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, information was received from the Civil Hospital Manali that a Veer Soren, aged 19, was brought dead to the hospital.

Soon after the information, a police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and completed identification procedures.

As per the initial investigation, no external injury marks were found on the body. The deceased had travelled to Manali with friends and was staying at a homestay in the Simsa area.

On February 23, the group visited Solang, Sethan and Hamta Pass as part of their sightseeing itinerary.

Police said that after returning to the homestay, he complained of a severe headache. His friends arranged medicine for him, following which he went to sleep.

At around 2 pm, his companions heard a noise from the room and found him lying on the floor after apparently falling from the bed. While being rushed to the hospital, froth reportedly appeared from his mouth.

Doctors at Civil Hospital Manali administered CPR in an attempt to revive him, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Though the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect high-altitude sickness (hypoxemia) as a possible reason.

Speaking to ANI, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal said the police received information from the hospital about a youth being brought dead.

"Yesterday, we got information at Manali PS from the hospital about the death of a man here. It was found that one Veer from the group of men who had come here to visit from a Panipat university had suddenly fallen ill and he was admitted in hospital, where he passed away. The deceased's relatives have reached Manali," he said.

He added that the body was handed over to the family after completing formalities and "no foul play was suspected." (ANI)

