Ranchi, December 28: In a tragic accident four people were killed when a car hit an electric pole and overturned in Ranchi during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

"Four people died in a road accident in the Sadar Police Station area of Ranchi after midnight. The car lost control, hit an electric pole, and then overturned. Bodies have been sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway," Ranchi Police said.

Ranchi police further said that the accident occurred at 1:30 am on Thursday. "Only these four people were in the car. All were around the 25-30 year age group. They were the residents of Bariatu Basti of Ranchi," police added.

Further investigation is underway.