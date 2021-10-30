Visula from the DDA and Jahrkhand Chief Minister meeting (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 30 (ANI): Jharkhand government on Friday allowed Chhath Puja celebrations at rivers and ponds while permitting other festivals to be celebrated publicly amid COVID-19.

The restrictions on the functioning of shops had been fully lifted as decided in the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Earlier the shops could only function till 8 pm.

Restrictions on Sunday are lifted fully. Markets and other business activities can resume the same way as they were before the lockdown period.

The Jharkhand government has allowed 500 guests at weddings and marriage halls can now open with 50 per cent capacity.

The government has permitted the clubs, cinemas to be open, while all stadiums can open with 50 per cent of capacity.

In the rural areas, sports activities have been allowed with a gathering of 500 people.

Age restriction is eased for coaching centres. Previously, it was allowed for students of 18 years of age.

However, the schools for junior classes (1 to 5 standards) will remain closed till the situation becomes more favourable. (ANI)

