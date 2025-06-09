Ranchi, June 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday granted bail to Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee's (TSPC) regional commander, Kohram.

Kohram is wanted in as many as 37 cases registered against him and has been leading the Maoist splinter group operating in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Wazahat Khan Arrested: Kolkata Police Arrest Man Who Filed Complaint Against Law Student Sharmistha Panoli in Hate Speech Case.

He was granted bail by a division bench comprising Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Pradeep Kumar Srivastava.

The TSPC leader was accused of being involved in a terror funding case besides demanding extortion from coal contractors and officials of private companies operating in the Amrapali Coal Project in Tandwa under Chatra district.

Also Read | Axiom-4 Mission: Launch of Axiom-4 Mission To Send Indian Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla to International Space Station Postponed to June 11, Says ISRO.

Kohram's counsel submitted that other accused persons in the present case registered with the Sadar police station in Chatra have been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court.

Therefore, for the sake of parity, Kohram should also be granted bail, his counsel pleaded.

The division bench, after hearing the matter at length, granted bail to Kohram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)