Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand government on Friday hiked dearness allowance for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent of the basic salary, a senior official said.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Also Read | AI Safety Summit 2023: After UK, India Summit To Pave Way for Global Framework on Artificial Intelligence Risks, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Dearness allowance for state government employees has been hiked to 46 per cent from 42 per cent," principal secretary, department of finance, Jharkhand, Ajoy Kumar Singh said.

The hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) will be applicable from July 1, 2023.

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel Under ED Radar: Enforcement Directorate Alleges Mahadev Online Book Promoters Gave Rs 508 Crore to Chhattisgarh CM, Says Probe On.

The move comes close on the heels of the central government deciding to hike DA for its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent.

Dearness relief to pensioners has also been increased to 46 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023, he said.

DA and DR are given twice a year to compensate employees and pensioners, respectively, for price rise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)