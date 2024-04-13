Ranchi, Apr 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Home Secretary Vandana Dadel on Saturday reviewed the security measures in the state for the upcoming Ram Navami festival.

Director General of Police Ajay Kumar Singh and other senior police officials were present in the meeting which was chaired by Dadel.

Also Read | Mumbai: 'Astrologer' Couple Enters Man's House to Perform Rituals to Ward Off 'Bad Energy', Flees With Jewellery Worth Rs 6 Lakh.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG Operations, Amol V Homkar said that preparedness for the upcoming Ram Navami was reviewed during the meeting to ensure peaceful celebrations.

"There are more than 4,700 Akdhadas in the state who take out procession during Ram Navami. Meetings with them have been held by the respective districts. Routes for the processions have also been decided and districts have been asked to follow the route chart," he said.

Also Read | Gravit-Nandini YouTuber Couple Dies: Duo Who Goes by Garvit Garry Vlogs Name on Online Video Sharing Platform Dies by Suicide in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Probe On.

Homkar said that special vigil is being ensured in districts like Ranchi, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Giridih, Lohardaga and Palamu.

Special directives for monitoring religious places such as temples, mosques and others have been given so that unsocial elements could be prevented from creating disturbance, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)