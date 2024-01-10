Ranchi, Jan 10 (PTI) Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Office launched a special drive on Wednesday to make voters aware about the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs, ahead of the parliamentary polls later this year, an official said.

The campaign will end on February 28 after covering all the districts, assembly segments and sub-divisions of the state, he said.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: India To Become World's Third Largest Economy by 2027-28 With GDP Surpassing USD 5 Trillion, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said recently a survey was conducted in which it was found that the level of awareness needed among voters regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was “not as per expectations”.

“So, we decided to conduct a special awareness-cum-EVM demonstration campaign for common voters as well as people's representatives of different political parties,” he said.

Also Read | Lawyer Kidnapped in Borivali: Clients Abduct Advocate in Broad Daylight for Not Providing Promised Ration Cards, Hold Him Captive in Charkop Village; Arrested.

The awareness drive will be carried out at static camps and mobile demonstration vans.

During the day, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha flagged off a mobile EVM demonstration van from Ranchi's Morabadi ground.

“The van will travel across all seven assembly constituencies in the district. EVMs and VVPATs will also be exhibited so that voters could understand its functioning,” Sinha said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)