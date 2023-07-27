Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Local Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI (M) leader Subhash Munda has been killed by unknown assailants on Wednesday in the Daladali area of Ranchi, officials said.

Naushad Alam, SP, Ranch, Rural, said, "CPI (M) leader Subhash Munda was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Daladali area of Ranchi."

Also Read | Singer Sinead O’Connor Dies Aged 56.

SP Alam said that the leader was sitting in his office when he was shot by bike-borne assailants. Police are on the spot.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Nearly Dozen Widows of Pulwama Martyrs Wait for Children to Turn 18 to Apply for Government Jobs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)