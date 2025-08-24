Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): Six trucks, including three poclains, were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Hazaribagh district, police said on Sunday.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Baidyanath Prasad, the incident took place around 12.45 am when police received information about the arson.

"At 12.45 am, the police received information that some miscreants have torched six trucks, including three poclains... The miscreants managed to escape taking advantage of the forest," Prasad told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

