Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death allegedly during a vehicle check, last night following which the police arrested one accused person in the matter.

She was posted as incharge of Tupudana Police station.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 3 Arrested for Killing Youth Over Indecent Comment on Social Media.

Speaking to ANI today morning, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said, "She (Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting the cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital."

"The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," the police officer said.

Also Read | LG Launches New Gram Series Laptops in India, Check Details Here.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

In another incident in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while probing illegal stone-mining in Nuh district.

Police officer, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver.

Nuh Police official informed ANI today in this case and said, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared.

He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state."We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)