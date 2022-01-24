Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Jharkhand reported 1, 269 new COVID cases and 8 deaths on Sunday.

As many as 3,423 people were recovered from the virus.

39 deaths were added to the COVID-19 death list as per the new guidelines of the central government.

The active cases in the state stand at 2,64,638, said the government on Sunday. (ANI)

