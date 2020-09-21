Ranchi, Sep 21 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 71,352 on Monday as 1,492 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 617, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 13,791, while 56,944 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 81,169 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

