Ranchi, Dec 12 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,11,177 as 174 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll increased to 995 after two more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Two new fatalities were reported from Bokaro and Hazaribagh, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 93, followed by Bokaro (20) and Dhanbad (12).

Jharkhand now has 1,694 active coronavirus cases, while 1,08,488 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 23,253 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

